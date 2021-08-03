“Love at first sight”: Luke Bryan recalls meeting wife Caroline in ‘My Dirt Road Diary’

ABC/Image Group LA

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline look back fondly on the night they first met in a clip from the upcoming documentary, My Dirt Road Diary.

The couple met as college students at a local bar, Dingus, while attending Georgia Southern University. “I saw this character sitting across the bar. All I could see was white teeth,” Caroline remarks of her first reaction of Luke in a sit-down interview.

On the other end, Luke recalls seeing Caroline and her friends walk into the bar when his future wife immediately caught his eye. “I was just like, ‘who is that?’ I got to figure out a way to strike up a conversation, do something cheesy or whatever,” the country superstar says.

Too sheepish to approach her, Caroline says Luke sent one of his friends over to introduce them. “It was just like love at first sight, college magic. It was pretty awesome,” Luke says.

Luke and Caroline married in 2006 and share two sons, 13-year-old Bo and 10-year-old Tate.

My Dirt Road Diary is a five-part docuseries chronicling the American Idol judge’s life through interviews, home videos and other footage. It premieres on August 6 on IMDb TV.

