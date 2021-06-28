“Love is love”: Trisha Yearwood sings “She’s in Love with the Girl” with Brooke Eden

Â© Grand Ole Opry, photo by Chris Hollo

Trisha Yearwood added a Pride-friendly spin to her hit, “She’s in Love with the Boy,” with Brooke Eden at the Grand Ole Opry.

After sharing that Trisha’s trademark hit was one of her favorite songs to sing growing up, Brooke launched into a cover of the song. “I could really use some help on this second verse. I really wish Trisha Yearwood was here,” Brooke teased, as Trisha walked onto the stage, sending the surprised audience to its feet.

In the middle of the performance, Trisha took a moment to acknowledge that Brooke recently got engaged to mutual friend Hilary Hoover, a promo director for Garth Brooks.

“Love is love, you can’t just say it, you got to mean it, so I think we should turn this song for you guys tonight because she’s in love with a girl, I’m in love with a boy, let’s just sing it for everybody,” Trisha proclaimed.

Changing the lyrics to “Brooke looks at Hilary like I still look at you,” Trisha pointed at Brooke as they sang “she’s in love with a girl,” ending the performance with a hug.

“It meant so much to share this moment with @trishayearwood last night, especially on the @opry stage!! This is country music,” Brooke shares on Instagram.

The country legend is celebrating the 30th anniversary of “She’s in Love with the Boy” this year with an acoustic re-recording to be featured on the Every Girl deluxe album, out on August 13.

