Luke Bryan adds dates to 2022 Las Vegas residency

The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas

Luke Bryan is expanding his Las Vegas residency.

Due to high demand, the country superstar has added three new shows to the lineup at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas next year, on February 23, 25 and 26. There are a limited number of tickets available for previously announced shows on February 11, 12, 16, 18, 19 and 20.

“We’re looking forward to putting on a unique show at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. I’m already working on ideas and can’t wait to play on this new playground where I can create a fun and high energy experience,” Luke says in a statement.

Tickets for all shows go on sale to the public today at 1 p.m. ET.

The “Waves” singer is one of several performers at the new 5,000-capacity venue, with Carrie Underwood, Luke’s fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry, and Celine Dion all set to headline residencies throughout the year.

