Luke Bryan adds six dates to Las Vegas residency

ABC/Eric McCandless

Luke Bryan is extending his stay in Las Vegas.

The country superstar has added six new dates to his Vegas residency at the Resorts World Theatre and will close out the year with shows on November 30 and December 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10.

The “One Margarita” hitmaker will also spend part of his summer at Resorts World, with previously scheduled shows on June 15, 17, 18, 22, 24 and 25 as well as three shows in August and September before hitting the road on his annual Farm Tour.

Among the hits Luke has performed since launching the residency in February are “That’s My Kinda Night,” “Crash My Party” and “Country Girl (Shake it For Me).” His elaborate set features an innovative stage that moves to the beat of his songs and a catwalk suspended above the ceiling.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the public on June 20 at 1 p.m. ET.

Carrie Underwood and Luke’s fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry also have residencies at the resort.

