Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning to host CMA Awards

Country Music Association

Luke Bryan is returning to host the CMA Awards, but he won’t be doing it alone.

Luke will team up with NFL legend Peyton Manning to host the 56th annual show live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. This is Luke’s second year hosting the CMAs after making his debut in 2021, and Peyton’s first.

“Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and country music is such a privilege. When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is going make it even more of a blast,” Luke shares in a statement. “Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

“I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan. I am such a huge fan of country music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor,” adds Peyton.

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood hosted the show for 11 consecutive years before Carrie hosted with Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton in 2019. Reba and Darius Rucker helmed the show in 2020 before passing the baton to Luke.

The CMA Awards air live on November 9 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

