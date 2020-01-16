Luke Bryan announces Born Here, Live Here, Die Here album, tour plans for 2020

UMG Nashville

UMG NashvilleLuke Bryan has just shared a huge announcement with his fans: He’s got plans to release his seventh studio album, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here on April 24, 2020.

The country superstar didn’t give away too many details during his announcement, which he made Thursday via Facebook Live, but he did offer a few tidbits about the new record. He picked up an acoustic guitar and played a couple songs live, including a brand-new one off his new album. Called “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here,” the track is a sentimental, mid-tempo anthem about small-town life.

In the same announcement, Luke also shared some exciting tour plans. He'll hit the road for the 2020 Proud to Be Right Here Tour this summer, along with openers Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June.

The Proud to Be Right Here Tour kicks off on May 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The run will continue into the fall, wrapping on the West Coast in October. For details and venues, visit Luke's website.

Here’s the full itinerary dates and cities:

5/28 -- Cincinnati, OH

5/29 -- St. Louis, MO

5/30 -- Brandon, MS

6/5 -- Orange Beach, AL

6/18 -- Darien Center, NY

6/19 -- Hartford, CT

6/20 -- Columbia, MD

6/25 -- Milwaukee, WI

7/16 -- San Diego, CA

7/17 -- Mountain View, CA

7/18 -- Sacramento, CA

7/23 -- Bend, OR

7/24 -- Bend, OR

7/25 -- Portland, OR

7/30 -- Nashville, TN

7/31 -- Little Rock, AR

8/4 -- New York, NY

8/5 -- Gilford, NH

8/6 -- Gilford, NH

8/14 -- Bangor, ME

8/21 -- Virginia Beach, VA

8/23 -- Bristow, VA

8/28 -- Charlotte, N.C.

8/29 -- Raleigh, N.C.

8/30 -- Charleston, S.C.

9/24 -- Des Moines, IA

9/25 -- St. Paul, MN

9/26 -- Green Bay, WI

10/1 -- Bossier City, LA

10/2 -- Lafayette, LA

10-8 -- Fresno, CA

10/9 -- Los Angeles, CA

10/10 -- San Bernardino, CA

