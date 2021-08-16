Luke Bryan announces opening acts on 2021 Farm Tour

ABC/Eric McCandless

Luke Bryan has added more artists to his Farm Tour.

On Monday, the country superstar unveiled the opening acts who will join him as they visit a handful of farms across the country. Dylan Scott, who recently scored his second #1 hit with “Nobody,” hit songwriting trio The Peach Pickers, Whitney Duncan and DJ Rock will perform on the six-date tour that kicks off on September 9 at Statz Bros. Farm in Wisconsin and makes stops throughout the Midwest before ending at Kubiak Family Farms in Michigan on September 18.

Luke has also partnered with Bayer and Feeding America to help fight hunger along the way. For every share of #HerestotheFarmer on social media, Bayer will donate a meal to a person in need.

In the meantime, Luke continues on his Proud to Be Right Here Tour through the fall.

