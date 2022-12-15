Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde + more join the lineup for ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’

ABC

Another round of performers has been announced for New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde, Dierks Bentley and Darius Rucker are all among the acts set to perform during Nashville’s very own New Year’s Eve party, ET Online reports.

Jason Aldean, King Calaway, Riley Green, Thomas Rhett, The War and Treaty and Lainey Wilson are also on tap for the show, and co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Elle King will take the stage for performances, too.

Some familiar faces from outside of the country genre will join in on the fun: Sheryl Crow, Steve Miller and Flo Rida will also hit the stage.

The newly announced acts join previously revealed performers Kelsea Ballerini, Zac Brown Band, Brooks & Dunn and Little Big Town.

Nashville’s Big Bash will take place at various locations across downtown Music City on New Year’s Eve. The event promises a five-hour set of 50+ performances on a variety of stages, including the main stage in the city’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

The Big Bash has been a Nashville tradition for many years, but last year was the first time it was televised. In 2022, the event will air live for the second time on December 31 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

