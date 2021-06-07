Luke Bryan books 2021 Farm Tour dates

ABC

Luke Bryan is bringing back the Farm Tour.

This fall, the ACM Entertainer of the Year will visit six farms across the Midwest in September. The 12th annual trek kicks off on September 9 at Statz Bros. Farm in Wisconsin, followed by stops in Iowa, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio before wrapping at Kubiak Family Farms in Michigan on September 18.

Luke will set up stages in the harvest fields at the farms, five of which have not been played before. Launched in 2009, the annual tour was on hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think I am more excited about this year’s Farm Tour than any other year. Growing up in a farming family in rural Georgia I know how hard farming can be even on a good year, and how hard those families work from sun-up to sundown,” Luke explains in a statement. “They never stopped providing for all of us. Ever. It’s time to thank our farmers, once again. It’s going to mean even more to me this year.”

Tickets for the Farm Tour go on sale June 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

Additionally, Luke will embark on his Proud To Be Right Here Tour beginning in July.

