Music News

By wirk |

Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley appearing at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

M_LukeBryanABC_10092020
ABC/Gavin Bond

Two country stars are taking part in the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. 

Luke Bryan and Braid Paisley will represent country music among an all-star roster paying tribute to this year’s inductees — Whitney HoustonThe Notorious B.I.G.The Doobie BrothersNine Inch NailsDepeche Mode and T-Rex — speaking to how these iconic artists have impacted their lives and careers.  

Other special guests scheduled to appear at the virtual ceremony are Ringo StarrMiley CyrusAlicia KeysSean “Diddy” CombsLin-Manuel MirandaChris Martin of ColdplayGwen Stefani and more.  

Dave Grohl is set to open the show with a sentimental introduction honoring the new members of the Hall of Fame. 

Originally scheduled to take place in May, the event was moved to November 7 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will debut on HBO at 8 p.m. ET. 

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.