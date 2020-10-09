Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley appearing at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

ABC/Gavin Bond

Two country stars are taking part in the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Luke Bryan and Braid Paisley will represent country music among an all-star roster paying tribute to this year’s inductees — Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode and T-Rex — speaking to how these iconic artists have impacted their lives and careers.

Other special guests scheduled to appear at the virtual ceremony are Ringo Starr, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Gwen Stefani and more.

Dave Grohl is set to open the show with a sentimental introduction honoring the new members of the Hall of Fame.

Originally scheduled to take place in May, the event was moved to November 7 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will debut on HBO at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.