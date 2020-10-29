Moriah

By Moriah Donovan |

Luke Bryan & Brad Paisley To Honor Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees

Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley are among a star-studded lineup of artists set to honor this years Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, including: Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, and others.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions debuts Saturday, November 7th on HBO.