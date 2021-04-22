Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood among the superstars to ‘Stay Fabulous’ in a glitzy new Las Vegas tease

ABC

Are Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan planning Las Vegas residencies? It seems like a strong possibility, given that the two stars are featured in a new, high-tech commercial for Resorts World Las Vegas entitled Stay Fabulous.

The two country A-Listers appear in the ad alongside pop superstars Celine Dion and Katy Perry, as well as DJs Tiësto and Zedd. Of course, Celine’s history with Vegas residencies is long and legendary, and Katy has already confirmed an upcoming Resorts World deal, but residencies would be a first for Carrie and Luke.

They’re certainly not the first country stars to head to Sin City, though: Shania Twain, Lady A and Keith Urban are just a few of the genre’s stars who’ve signed on to take their shows to Vegas.

The dazzling new Stay Fabulous campaign, which was filmed on a live virtual set, is aimed at building anticipation for Resorts World Las Vegas ahead of its June 24 grand opening. The extravagant, $4.3 billion luxury destination boasts 3,500 rooms.

Dates for some of the “upcoming live performances” teased in the ad will be revealed in the weeks ahead.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.