Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton + more on deck for CMA Summer Jam

A stacked lineup of stars are confirmed to perform for the Country Music Association’s newly announced CMA Summer Jam, a two-night outdoor event taking place in downtown Nashville on July 27 and 28.

Performing the first night will be Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carly Pearce, Mickey Guyton, Cole Swindell, Dwight Yoakam and Lainey Wilson.

The following night, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Luke Combs and Dierks Bentley will take the stage, as will Florida Georgia Line, Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi and Thomas Rhett.

The show will take place at Music City’s Ascend Amphitheater, and it will be filmed as part of a three-hour primetime TV special, which will air later this summer on ABC. More details on that special, including additional performances filmed at other locations in Nashville, will be announced soon.

CMA Summer Jam marks the CMA’s first new outdoor concert event in two years. The COVID-19 pandemic has halted the annual CMA Fest, which usually takes place in June, for both 2020 and 2021.

Tickets for the show go on sale beginning July 14 at 10AM CT, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the CMA Foundation, which supports music education programs across the country.

