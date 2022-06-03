Luke Bryan catches the biggest fish of his life: “11.6 baby”

ABC

Luke Bryan has earned countless awards, accolades and honors for his work in the country music genre, but there’s one milestone he’s been waiting his whole life to reach — and he just hit it.

That big moment, of course, is catching a fish over 10 pounds. Luke’s an avid fisherman, so much so that he recorded a song called “Bill Dance” — named after the famed professional fisherman — for his Born Here Live Here Die Here album in 2020.

Luke posted video of the special moment with a clip of that song playing in the background when he finally caught the fish of his dreams — an 11.6-pound largemouth bass.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life for this moment,” he wrote in the caption of his post. “11.6 baby.”

Luke’s currently taking a well-deserved fishing break after wrapping the latest season of American Idol, where he serves as a judge.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.