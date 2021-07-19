Luke Bryan celebrates a prank-fueled, family-filled 45th birthday on tour

ABC/Christopher Willard

Luke Bryan turned 45 years old on Saturday, and the singer marked the milestone by playing a packed amphitheater show at a Bristow, Virginia stop on his Proud to Be Right Here Tour.

But if you know anything about the Bryan household, you know that the country superstar’s wife, Caroline, can’t pass up any opportunity for a prank — even if the subject of that prank is on tour and far from home.

Caroline and the rest of Luke’s family, including his two sons Bo and Tatum, surprised the singer with a mini-party onstage, complete with a table full of gag gifts. Among them were a pair of Jockey brand underwear — a nod to the Jockey commercials Luke’s recently starred in — a six-pack of his own Two Lane beer, and more.

“Alright, dammit. I got a lamp, a fire extinguisher, and more Jockey underwear. Lays potato chips…” Luke told the crowd as he surveyed his birthday haul, before suggesting they all join him and his family for a chorus of “Happy Birthday.”

“Tate, do you wanna sing me ‘Happy Birthday’? Bo?” Luke continued, jokingly turning to his sons, who are 13 and 10. “Y’all don’t wanna sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to your dad? That’s horrible. After all I’ve done for y’all.”

Of course, Luke ultimately got his birthday wish, with the crowd singing him a round of “Happy Birthday.” Onstage, the singer’s family sang along, as did his opening acts Caylee Hammack and Dylan Scott, who had returned to the stage for the surprise after performing earlier in the night.

Additional posts that Caroline shared to social media show more of the backstage birthday fun, which included a dance party on Luke’s tour bus and a cake.

