Luke Bryan celebrates Bill Dance’s birthday with a music video paying tribute to the fishing legend

Connie Chronuk/ABC

In one of the songs on his Born Here Live Here Die Here album, Luke Bryan pays homage to world-renowned angler and TV show host Bill Dance.

Now, in honor of the legendary fisherman’s 81st birthday, Luke has dropped a music video to further share Bill’s influence on his life and love of fishing.

The clip for “Bill Dance,” which was shot on Luke’s own Tennessee farm, makes clear that fishing is a family affair. The singer’s sons Bo and Tate even make an appearance. At the beginning of the clip, the two boys are sitting on a couch watching Bill fish on TV when Bill himself walks through the door and takes them out on the water for a real fishing trip.

The video marks Luke’s first time co-directing one of his music videos. Also sitting in the director’s chair was Michael Monaco, who directed and executive produced the singer’s new docuseries, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.