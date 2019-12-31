Luke Bryan celebrates his wife’s 40th birthday with sweet, simple message

ABC

ABCIn the midst of the holiday season, Luke Bryan and his family have another sweet anniversary to share. The singer’s wife, Caroline, celebrates her 40th birthday on New Year’s Eve.

Luke marked the occasion with a simple, heartfelt message on his Instagram, posting a photo of the two of them smiling for the camera in front of a “Happy Birthday” banner. Though Caroline’s birthday takes place each year in the middle of winter, the pair seem to be celebrating in a warm climate: Both are shown wearing short sleeves and sunglasses, and the picture’s backdrop shows a river.

“Happy 40th my love. I love you,” Luke wrote in the caption.

Luke and Caroline got married in 2006 after first meeting at Georgia Southern University, when Luke was a senior and Caroline was a freshman. Since then, the couple has added two sons, as well as two adopted nieces and an adopted nephew, to their family.

According to Caroline’s Instagram, the Bryan family celebrated this Christmas with a ski trip to Colorado.

