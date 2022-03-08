Luke Bryan “couldn’t be happier” with his Las Vegas residency

ABC

Luke Bryan is thrilled with how his Las Vegas show turned out.

The singer launched his first Vegas residency in February with nine shows at Resorts World, and he says it’s among the best performances he’s done in his two-decade career.

“It was great! I couldn’t be happier with how it all went. The show felt like it was one of the best shows I’ve been able to put on and perform,” the country superstar raved to Entertainment Tonight.

During the extravagant set, Luke delivered some of his biggest hits, including “Country Girl (Shake It for Me),” “Crash My Party” and “Waves.” The hitmaker plans to go bigger and better with his next round of Vegas shows, kicking off in June.

“I always want to build on the Vegas show. Even if we have repeat people that come out multiple times, I always want them to be able to see different things,” Luke said. “But the Vegas show will morph and become even something I’m more comfortable with.”

Between Vegas dates, Luke will headline the Raised Up Right Tour that runs from June through October.

