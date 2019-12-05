Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett tapped for Trailblazer Festival

ABC/Mark Levine

The Trailblazer Country Music and Camping Festival will bring superstar acts Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett to the mountains of New York in 2020.

The rebranded event, which used to be Taste of Country Music Festival, will set up shop at Hunter Mountain Resort in Hunter, N.Y. for the eighth year. Luke, Dierks and Thomas will headline the main stage throughout the three-day festival, taking place June 12-14.

Other artists scheduled to perform include Kelsea Ballerini, Cole Swindell, "The Git Up" hitmaker Blanco Brown, top songwriter Hardy, American Idol finalist Gabby Barrett, The Cadillac Three and more. The 2020 festival is spearheaded by Live Nation, which will present the "Next From Nashville" stage that showcases up-and-coming artists.

Passes for the festival go on sale December 13 at 10 a.m. ET.

