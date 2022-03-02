Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley + more head up the lineup of inaugural Lasso Montreal country festival

ABC

Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion and Kelsea Ballerini are just a few of the country A-listers headed north for the first-ever Lasso Montreal country music festival this summer.

The two-day festival is scheduled for August 12 and 13, with an additional event, Lasso in the City, set for August 11. Old Dominion and Dierks are headlining the first night, with acts like Ashley McBryde, Lily Rose and Tenille Townes also on the bill.

The next day, the lineup will include Breland and Riley Green, with Kelsea and Luke closing out the party.

Lasso Montreal will take place at Île Sainte-Hélène at Parc Jean-Drapeau, a two-island park that was once the site of the Expo 67 World’s Fair. Canadian country music will be well-represented, not only with the Grande Prairie, Alberta export Tenille Townes, but also with a bevy of talented local acts such as Five Roses, Brittany Kennell, Sara Dufour and Léa Jarry.

Tickets for the inaugural Lasso Montreal are on sale now. Fans can choose between GA passes and Gold Passes, the latter of which will offer access to fast-tracked entry, premium views and more.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.