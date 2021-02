Umm… I was totally asleep for this, but thankfully we can watch The Big Concert for Small Business during normal hours.

Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and more all came together following Super Bowl LV in support of small businesses impacted by COVID-19 with special performances and tributes.

You can skip to the 30:00 mark in to catch Luke Bryan, and Eric Church around 1:18 in.