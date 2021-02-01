Luke Bryan, Eric Church to perform at post Super Bowl event

ABC

Luke Bryan and Eric Church are supporting small businesses in a big way.

The country superstars are part of the star-studded lineup for Verizon’s Big Concert for Small Business, airing after the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The event will be hosted by actress Tiffany Haddish and features additional performances from Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Brittany Howard, H.E.R. and Jazmine Sullivan.

Now through Super Bowl Sunday, fans can use #BigConcertSmallBiz on social media and tag their favorite small businesses. The concert is part of Verizon’s multi-year commitment to bring awareness to small businesses; the company pledges $10 million to focus on business owners in underserved communities, among other initiatives.

Luke also participated in Verizon’s Pay It Forward series last year that also supported small businesses.

Eric will also appear during the Super Bowl when he and Jazmine unite to perform the national anthem ahead of the big game.

Super Bowl LV begins on CBS on February 7 at 6 p.m. ET, with Big Concert for Small Business airing across multiple networks, including CBS Sports Network, BET, CMT and Verizon’s YouTube page, at 11 p.m. ET.

