Luke Bryan feels like "we're catching a good stride" on 'American Idol'

Capitol Nashville Luke Bryan finally feels like he's hitting his stride on American Idol.

Now in his third year as a judge on the ABC singing competition, Luke says that he's having more fun than ever. A major part of this enjoyment stems from how he and fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are able to foster young talent from across the country, which he says gives him a sense of fulfillment.

"You're able to watch good TV that you can sit down and watch with your family. You can cry, you can cheer these kids on. There's some kids from backgrounds where you just … pull for them. It's the microcosm of life, we get to see it walk in and you get to see what America's all about. They get to stand in front of us and sing," Luke shares with People.

He also praises Katy and Lionel, explaining how the three of them have struck a balance thanks to them knowing one another's strengths and weaknesses. It creates a sound dynamic that makes them capable judges.

"And year three, I'm enjoying it now more than ever. I feel like, with the show, it seems like we're catching a good stride," Luke says. "And I'm just excited to be a part of it."

