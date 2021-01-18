Luke Bryan finds a standout contestant in 'American Idol' preview

ABC/Gavin Bond

Luke Bryan has already found a stellar voice on the upcoming season of American Idol.

In a series of trailers for the reality competition show’s fourth season — now available on People.com — Luke can be seen dancing along to an audition and excitedly clapping in approval at the end of another; He and fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are also seen cheering in unison, “You’re going to Hollywood!” to multiple contestants.

“You have my favorite voice in the competition,” the country star tells one of the aspiring singers.

Additionally, the three judges recite famous music-themed quotes from icons like Stevie Wonder and Kenny Rogers: Luke quotes words of wisdom from Johnny Cash.

“You can choose love or hate, I choose love,” Luke says.

This marks Luke’s third year as a judge on the revival of the popular show. The new season of American Idol premieres on February 14 on ABC.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.