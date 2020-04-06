Luke Bryan gets mistaken for Blake Shelton: "I gotta work harder"

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAIt appears that Luke Bryan is caught in a case of mistaken identity with another country superstar.

The American Idol judge shared a photo on Instagram showing a humorous mix-up. In a screenshot from a news broadcast recapping his performance during Sunday night's ACM Presents: Our Country, Luke's identified as The Voice coach and fellow country singer, Blake Shelton.

"I gotta work harder," Luke jokes in the caption.

Jason Aldean and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town were among the many to leave comments, both symbolizing their reactions with crying laughing emojis.

This isn't the first time Luke has been misidentified. In 2017, he was cited as "Luke Bryant" by another news station in a photo he took with Dierks Bentley and former President George W. Bush.

The superstar singer delivered his hit "Most People Are Good" during the CBS special that featured several country stars performing remotely from their homes. He also participated in the tribute to Kenny Rogers, singing "Coward of the County."

