Luke Bryan heads on tropical vacation with family

Luke Bryan and family are beachside for a post-holiday vacation.

In a series of photos and videos posted on Instagram by Luke’s mother, LeClaire Bryan, the family is vacationing somewhere tropical with palm trees and crystal blue waters.

Among the other family members on the trip are Luke’s wife, Caroline, their two sons Bo and Tate, nephew Til, and nieces Jordan and Kris.

Part of the trip includes a ziplining adventure, with Luke’s wife Caroline sharing a video of her mother-in-law saying “I can’t wait” just before takeoff, while another clip shows LeClaire and Tate soaring above a beautiful sandy beach as the rest of the family cheers them on.

“Not sure where I am, but I ain’t coming home. Just me and the family alone for 5 days,” LeClaire shares alongside the video.

This isn’t the first time LeClaire has hit the beach with the family. She also makes an appearance in her son’s video for his #1 hit, “One Margarita.”

By Cillea Houghton

