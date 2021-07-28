Luke Bryan hopes getting candid about his family tragedies will “inspire” those going through something similar

ABC/Christopher Willard

Luke Bryan’s not shying away from the tougher parts of his past in his upcoming new docu-series, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary.

He’ll offer candid reflections on some of his family’s darkest days, when tragedy struck the Bryan household in unfathomable ways. In 1996, Luke lost his older brother, Chris, in a car accident. Then, in 2007, his older sister, Kelly, died at home of still-unknown natural causes.

Finally, in 2014, Kelly’s husband, Lee, died of a heart attack, leaving the couple’s three children parentless. Luke and his wife Caroline ultimately stepped in to help raise the kids, whose ages at the time ranged from 12 to 20.

Through sharing this side of his story, Luke hopes to provide some hope for viewers who might be going through similar tumult.

“When [people] walk up to me on the street and they’re like, ‘Hey, man, you really inspire us,’ that’s what it’s all about to me,” the singer tells Entertainment Tonight. “…I always believe there’s a lot of people out there going through similar scenarios as me. If we can inspire them and help them dust themselves off, that’s what this thing is really about.”

Luke adds that he hopes My Dirt Road Diary will paint a clear picture of the good and not-so-good times he’s experienced along the way to success.

“It’s been quite the story and quite the ride,” Luke says. “…You gotta celebrate the ups, and you gotta really try to work together to get through the downsides.”

All five episodes of Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary will stream for free on August 6 on IMDb TV, which is Amazon’s free streaming service.

