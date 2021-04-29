Luke Bryan hopes he remembers his lyrics when he heads out on tour: “I’m a little out of practice”

ABC/Randy Holmes

Luke Bryan’s Proud to Be Right Here Tour finally kicks off this summer, but after a year off the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the singer admits he’s concerned he might be a little rusty.

“I’ve done a couple Zoom concerts, and I’m forgetting the words to my songs quite a bit,” he admitted during a virtual stop on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Before he gets in front of an in-person crowd, Luke says he’s going to have to give himself a crash course in his own lyrics. That’s especially true for the songs on his latest album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, which he released during the pandemic and hasn’t yet gotten much of a chance to perform live.

“I’m gonna have to sit in my music room and go back and listen to — I’m gonna have to do a little extra prep!” Luke adds. “Because I’m a little out of practice on a lot of this stuff.”

Luke’s Proud to Be Right Here Tour launches July 8 in Syracuse, New York, with openers Caylee Hammack, Dylan Scott and Runaway June. Pre-sales are going on now, and ticket sales open up to the general public on Friday.

