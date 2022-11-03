Luke Bryan hosts ABC News’ On the Road to the CMA Awards leading up to the big night

ABC News

As the 2022 CMA Awards gets closer, ABC News has announced a television special, On the Road to the CMA Awards, that follows country stars’ worldwide tours leading up to the awards show.

Luke Bryan — who’s co-hosting the CMAs with Peyton Manning — will host the special, which features all-access, in-depth interviews with superstars like Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Lainey Wilson.

Go behind the scenes with Kane Brown as he tours Australia and New Zealand for the first time, and meet up with Carly Pearce in between her London tour dates, both featured on the TV special. Plus, you can find Russell Dickerson in Belfast, where he’s on the road with his wife and two-year-old son.

Here in the U.S., meet up with Wynonna Judd on the final dates of The Judds tour, during which she remembers the life of her mother and duet partner, Naomi Judd, with help from friends like Little Big Town and Martina.

On the Road to the CMA Awards airs Monday, November 7 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. It will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The 2022 CMA Awards are set to air live from Nashville November 9 on ABC.

