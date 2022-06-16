Luke Bryan inherited his “cordial and friendly” attitude from his dad — and a couple of quirks, too

ABC

As he looks ahead to Father’s Day this weekend, Luke Bryan knows he wouldn’t be the person he is today without the traits he inherited from his dad.

For example, the country star learned how to approach business by watching his dad. Now, he says, the attitude he inherited constantly serves him well. “His navigation of business is always cordial and friendly with people,” the singer explains. “He was never one of those business guys that his route to business was to beat you down.”

Luke says he admired that his dad always put people first — even ahead of financial gain. “He never wanted to see anybody else go broke or try to force them into something,” he continues. “He was a really polite businessman. I feel like I try to do my business that way.”

But not all the traits that the singer inherited from his dad are quite so magnanimous. Luke says his dad also taught him to be fastidious about hobby gear.

“I mean, his boats look like they’re in the Smithsonian,” he jokes. “If anybody goes and messes with his fishing tackle — and I’m the same way. I’ve got my tackle gear and then the boys go in my tackle shed and just destroy it. Ugh, it makes fire come out of my ears.”

There’s one more quirk the father and son share.

“He’s a friendly person, and he’s big [and] loud,” Luke adds. “So I got my big, loud voice from him.”

