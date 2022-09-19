Luke Bryan invites Jameson Rodgers to perform song he wrote for him

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Bryan and Jameson Rodgers experienced a full circle moment performing onstage together.

While recently performing at Highland Farm in Indiana as part of his Farm Tour, Luke invited opening act Jameson to join him in singing “Born Here Live Here Die Here,” a song that has significant meaning for them.

On Instagram, Jameson shares that a few years ago, he was driving through a small town in Indiana to do a show at a county fair when his bass player said, “this is one of those towns you’re born in and die in.”

“The next week I wrote a song called Born Here, Live Here, Die Here.. @lukebryan then recorded this song,” the Mississippi native recalls of the track that became the title of Luke’s 2020 album. “Last night I sang it with him for the first time in INDIANA. Full circle moments are the coolest.”

Both singers shared a video of the performance that shows Luke playing acoustic guitar and providing supporting vocals as Jameson takes the lead.

“Enjoyed sharing the stage with my good buddy @jamesonrodgers tonight singing a song he wrote for my album,” the American Idol judge adds.

The Farm Tour continues until September 24.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.