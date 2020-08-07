Moriah | Music News

By Moriah Donovan |

Luke Bryan Joins ‘Today’ Show To Talk About The Release Of His NEW Album “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here”

Happy album release day to Luke Bryan who dropped Born Here, Live Here, Die Here today (Aug. 7).

Originally set to drop in April, Luke shares the meaning of the title track, his toughing “Build Me a Daddy”, and scoring THREE No. 1 singles before it’s release.