Luke Bryan keeps making “Waves,” but “something pretty, pretty country” is coming

As the final days of summer approach, Luke Bryan ends the season with his 27th #1, “Waves,” topping the chart for the second week in a row. Once again, it’s a song like “Roller Coaster” and “One Margarita” that’s perfect for warm weather.

“I always love to have a big summer song out there,” Luke reflects, “and ‘Waves’ certainly really checks a lot of those boxes, and talks about the love of summer and being at the beach.”

“But the main thing is vocally, I loved doing something different like that,” he adds. “And production-wise, I just thought it was a new sound for me.”

While Luke may love to stretch his wings, he warns that fans shouldn’t worry: he’s always coming back to his country roots.

“As long as I can kinda teeter back and forth between a song like ‘Waves,'” he explains, “and then have songs that have more country sounds, too…I mean, all these songs kinda, they move back and forth within a framework of what I try to do. And I think potentially my next single may be something pretty, pretty country,” he hints.

“Waves” is Luke’s fifth #1 from his Born Here Live Here Die Here album. So far, he hasn’t revealed whether his next release will be another track from that record.

