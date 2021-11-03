Luke Bryan, Keith Urban + more will take fans on the road for “Backstage Pass: Countdown to the CMA Awards”

ABC

Fans will be able to go behind the scenes with the likes of Keith Urban, Luke Bryan and Lady A ahead of the 2021 CMA Awards. ABC just announced a special lineup of pre-awards show programming, including “Backstage Pass: Countdown to the CMA Awards.”

Airing Monday, November 8 from 10:00PM-11:00PM EST, the special will follow Keith, Luke, Lady A, Jimmie Allen, Lauren Alaina and Carly Pearce for one week of life on the road. Over the course of the show, fans will get a first-hand glimpse into the artists’ lives as they navigate their returns to tour life.

Filmed across 24 cities and 168 hours, the special will share behind-the-scenes moments as the artists themselves prepare to converge in Nashville, getting ready for the CMA Awards ceremony. All the featured acts have exciting plans for the CMAs, including performances and nominations. Luke is set to host this year’s show.

The CMAs are set for November 10; they’ll air from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena beginning at 8:00PM EST on ABC.

