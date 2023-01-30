Luke Bryan launches the Country On Tour this summer

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Bryan plans to “Country On” in 2023.

The superstar’s summer tour will take its name from his 30th #1, kicking off a 36-city run July 15 in Syracuse, New York.

An impressive slate of newcomers will join him on the trek, including Jackson Dean, Chayce Beckham, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Hailey Whitters, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke and Alana Springsteen.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” Luke reflects. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.”

Presales start on Tuesday, January 31, before tickets become available to the general public on Friday.

Of course, Luke won’t exactly be chilling at home until he hits the road this summer. On Wednesday, he restarts his Vegas residency at Resorts World, before the season 21 premiere of American Idol on Sunday, February 19, on ABC.

