Luke Bryan looks back on top moments of 2020: "What a wild year"

Luke Bryan‘s top nine moments of 2020 are mainly family-focused, with a few humorous gems mixed in.

Luke is taking part in the Instagram trend showcasing his favorite moments of the year, including a photo of him and wife Caroline in their outlandish mouse and cheese Halloween costumes, and a throwback photo of the couple on their wedding day in honor of their 14th anniversary.

A snap from Luke’s outdoor adventure with sons Bo and Tate and nephew Til also made the cut, along with a news gaffe in which Luke was mistaken for fellow country superstar Blake Shelton.

Luke also included a black square, seemingly in reference to Blackout Tuesday, an initiative in the music industry intended to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

“What a wild year. We’re ready for you 2021…I think ha,” the “One Margarita” hit maker captioned the memorable moments.

Luke’s single “Down to One” is climbing the charts, currently sitting at number 15 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

