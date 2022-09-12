Luke Bryan makes “personal goals” to balance family time, career

ABC/Eric McCandless

Luke Bryan has been a country music superstar for more than a decade, but he’s still finding the balance between family and fame.

In between his busy touring schedule, Luke is intentional about supporting his children’s endeavors, going so far as to split his time between his sons’ games. Recently, Luke was in the middle of an event at his house in Nashville when he left to watch part of eldest son Bo‘s game before heading over to see 12-year-old Tate play on the field.

“It’s a tremendous challenge navigating this career and everything that goes with it,” Luke tells E! News. “You have to make personal goals to get home. There are a lot of nights that I travel through the night to try to be there one day to hang with the boys. But the boys in our family understand it’s a pretty amazing life we get to live because of our blessings.”

The singer says that while his sons “appreciate” his work, he anticipates that he’ll have to make more time for family as his sons get older.

“I’m probably going to slow it down a little bit as the boys get into high school and want to play even more sports,” Luke says.

The hitmaker will embark on his 13th annual Farm Tour starting on September 15 in Indiana.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.