Luke Bryan may be a high-profile duet partner, but says all the “Buy Dirt” buzz is thanks to Jordan Davis

Sure, having Luke Bryan as your duet partner ups the chances of your song becoming a hit, but Luke says that when it comes to the success of “Buy Dirt,” Jordan Davis deserves all the credit.

“I think ‘Buy Dirt’ would have been amazing for Jordan Davis whether I was on it or not, but if me being a part of it helps him get some more notoriety and helps grow his artistry, you know?” the country superstar says.

“I don’t want anybody patting me on the back for it,” Luke continues, pointing out that the true magic of the song comes from how it was written. Jordan co-wrote the track with his songwriter brother Jacob, as well as Josh Jenkins and Matt Jenkins.

“The buzz was created because the song was written, right? I mean, it started with the song. He recorded it, sent it to me and then we created this beautiful moment together,” Luke goes on to say.

With several hits under his belt, Luke knows a special song when he hears one, and “Buy Dirt” definitely falls into that category.

“Man, I put a lot of music out but…on ‘Buy Dirt,’ I mean, my phone’s ringing all the time from an old buddy from way back,” he notes.

“Buy Dirt” is the title track from Jordan’s May EP. It’s currently in country radio’s Top 10.

