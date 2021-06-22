Luke Bryan on why doing a Las Vegas residency was the “smartest thing”

ABC

As we begin to move towards post-pandemic life, Luke Bryan is ready to try something new in his career with his upcoming Las Vegas residency.

Luke will welcome 2022 with an eight-night stay at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas in February 2022. The superstar says he’s been pitched the idea of a Vegas residency multiple times over the years, but finally feels like the stars have aligned to make it happen.

“I just said it would be fun to try it, to be able to do my regular tour dates and then pop in out there and just kind of turnkey,” he notes in an interview with the Academy of Country Music’s publication, ACM Tempo.

The American Idol judge adds that he’s excited about the opportunity to perform at a “brand new, shiny casino,” and has “a lot of confidence” in the team behind Resorts World. He also says that with the uncertainty that the COVID-19 pandemic brought to the music world, he believed Vegas would be ahead of the curve when it came to opening up venues.

“With a lot of the uncertainties of touring in COVID, I felt like the odds were good that Vegas was going to open up and would have it figured out too,” he shares. “So it just kind of seemed like the smartest thing for all of us.”

Carrie Underwood and Luke’s fellow Idol judge Katy Perry have also booked residencies at Resorts World Las Vegas.

