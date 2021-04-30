Luke Bryan partners with Cornerstone Building Brands to help create affordable housing

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Luke Bryan has been named as an ambassador for Cornerstone Building Brands’ Home for Good initiative.

In partnership with the organization, which supports Habitat for Humanity, Luke will use his platform to raise awareness of the need for safe, affordable housing, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its launch in 2016, Home for Good says it’s donated $2 million in building supplies and helped build or remodel over 550 homes in more than 90 communities.

“I’m glad to be part of Cornerstone Building Brands’ Home for Good project again this year,” Luke says in a statement. “Every family deserves a place to call home where children can be happy and memories are created, and it’s a privilege to play even a small part in tackling this big need.”

Luke’s label, Universal Music Group, has supported Home for Good since its inception, and Luke’s also previously partnered with Cornerstone Building Brands in support of this cause.

Earlier this year, Luke was the recipient of the Country Radio Broadcasters’ Humanitarian Artist Award in recognition of his many philanthropic efforts. He also raises money for college scholarships for kids from farming families through his annual Farm Tours, and his family’s Brett Boyer Foundation continues to raise awareness of Congenital Heart Disease and fund research for treatment options.

