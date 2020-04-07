Luke Bryan postpones album release, tour

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LALuke Bryan is delaying the release of his new album and his summer tour in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer announced today that his album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, will now be released on August 7. It's original release date was April 24.

Additionally, Luke is delaying the start of his Proud to Be Right Here Tour. The 35-date trek, which was supposed to start in May, will now launch on July 10 in Orange Beach, Alabama and run through the end of October, wrapping up in Bossier City, Louisiana on October 30.

"What an incredibly confusing and scary time our world is facing right now, and it is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe," Luke writes in a statement.

"With that in mind, we are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer," he continues. "I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can’t wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon.”

Luke is one of many artists who has been forced to stop touring as the world engages in social distancing to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Visit Luke's website for the full list of his new tour dates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.