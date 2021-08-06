Luke Bryan remembers his late brother with “Songs You Never Heard,” as he releases ‘My Dirt Road Diary’

ABC/Eric McCandless

Luke Bryan recounts the early musical experiences he shared with his older brother, Chris, in his newly released tune “Songs You Never Heard.”

In the lyrics of the track, Luke tips his hat to country greats like Keith Whitley, Clint Black and George Strait. But there’s a tragic twist to the story he tells in the song: Chris died in a car accident when Luke was just 19 years old.

In the years that have elapsed since his brother’s death, a huge amount of great country music has come out — including Luke’s own massive catalog of hits. Now, he sings in the song, he can’t help but think of tunes like Strait’s 2001 hit “Run,” which his brother would have loved, if he’d been alive to hear it when it was released.

“Time marches on, there’s a lot of new/ Music and memories we’d be drinking to/ I think about it and I laugh until it hurts,” Luke sings. “‘Cause I can hear you singing along/ To songs you never heard.”

Luke also opens up about his brother’s death in the five-part docuseries Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, which is available to watch now via Amazon’s free streaming service IMDb TV.

