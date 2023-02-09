Luke Bryan reunites with Peyton and his pals in Vegas

ABC

Luke Bryan‘s having a little CMA Awards reunion in Sin City.

“You never know who’s gonna be in Vegas. Thanks for coming out fellas,” he posted on Thursday, along with a photo of his CMA co-host Peyton Manning, Peyton’s brother Eli and Kirk Herbstreit.

The “Country On” hitmaker isn’t just in Vegas hanging out with his famous footballer friends. He restarted his Resorts World residency Wednesday night, with two more shows to come this week on Friday and Saturday.

He’ll be back at the end of March for six more shows before playing some festivals and kicking off his Country On Tour in June.

