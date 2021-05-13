Luke Bryan says his wife helped him get through his bout with COVID-19: “Caroline’s a mama at heart”

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Luke Bryan is gearing up for a big year of touring and performances ahead: The star announced a February 2022 Las Vegas residency this week, and he’s also launching his Proud to Be Right Here Tour in July.

While he might be a little rusty after more than a year off the road, the singer’s grateful for health. Earlier this spring, Luke caught COVID-19, and he says that although he had a relatively quick recovery, it was still an unpleasant experience.

“I had a lot of empathy for older people that would have to deal with it,” Luke explains to People. “You just pray that everybody continues to do the safest things possible to get this in our rear view mirror.”

The singer also made a point of noting how much his wife, Caroline, helped him get through the experience.

“It was certainly nice to have somebody checking in on you,” he goes on to say. “Caroline’s a mama at heart, so she flipped into motherly mode and if I needed something, she was right there, as I expected.”

Luke’s one of a number of artists with just-announced Vegas residencies set for late 2021 and early 2022 at Resorts World Las Vegas. Also in that group: Carrie Underwood.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.