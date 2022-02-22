Luke Bryan says it’s “so fun” being a judge on ﻿’American Idol’ ﻿ahead of its 20th season

ABC/Lou Rocco

Luke Bryan couldn’t be more excited to return to the judges’ table on American Idol.

On Tuesday, Luke and his fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry visited Good Morning America to chat about the show’s upcoming season, and how their approach has evolved now that they’ve been working together for five seasons.

“The more comfortable we get, we know how far we can take it joking with one another. I think the fans at home really they want to see us having fun, they want to feel that we’re enjoying the moment too,” the country star describes. “It’s so fun sitting at that judging table because you never know if the next Jennifer Hudson‘s going to walk in or the next Carrie Underwood, so we got to be on our game.”

In honor of the show’s 20th season, the judges awarded a platinum ticket to one contestant in each city where they held auditions, which allows that contestant to sit out a round during Hollywood week and observe the competition.

“We’ve inadvertently been a little tougher on our platinum ticket holders because they showed out in auditions, and then sometimes they have a bad audition and we’re being a little more critical with them,” Luke teases.

American Idol season 20 premieres on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

