Luke Bryan sees a day when he’ll trade in arenas for Friday night football games

Larry McCormack/ABC

Tonight in Irvine, California, Luke Bryan kicks off the final four shows on his Proud to Be Right Here Tour.

And as much as he’s enjoying being back on the road, the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year is looking ahead to a time when he won’t be hitting it quite so hard, as he steps back to spend more time with his sons, 13-year-old Bo and 11-year-old Tate.

“The boys have been coming out some on the road with me this year,” Luke explains, “and I’ve got hunting trips planned and fishing trips planned.”

“And I think as my boys get a little older and really start being in varsity sports and stuff,” he continues, “I’m gonna really have to take some tangible, you know, [time off, and] back the afterburners off. And certainly I’m prepared for that.”

For now, Luke heads to Fresno and San Bernardino, California on Friday and Saturday, before wrapping the trek October 28 in Brandon, Mississippi.

“Right now, it’s like, let’s get things rocking,” Luke says. “And as long as I’m having fun doing it — and I mean, my voice feels better than it’s ever been, and I’ve been having a blast out on stage. So as long as I’m having fun, I’m gonna keep doing stuff.”

“But then, you know, things will certainly have to naturally slow down,” he points out.

There’s not much slowing down in the near future, however. Luke plays Florida’s Tortuga Music Festival in November before hosting his popular Crash My Playa getaway vacation in Mexico in January. In February, he heads to Sin City to kick off his Vegas residency.

Meanwhile, Luke’s just released “Up,” on the heels of his latest #1, “Waves.”

