Luke Bryan sets TV appearances in honor of 'Born Here' deluxe edition

UMG Nashville

Luke Bryan is celebrating the release of his new album, Born Here Live Here Die Here (Deluxe Edition), with a series of TV performances.

Luke will make the rounds on ABC shows with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, followed by a stop on Good Morning America and GMA3: What You Need to Know on Friday, the same day the album will be released.

The deluxe edition of Luke’s chart-topping 2020 album features six new songs: “Country Does,” “Drink a Little Whiskey,” “Waves,” “Bill Dance,” “Up,” and “Floatin’ This Creek.” The half dozen songs join the album’s original 10 tracks, including the four consecutive #1 hits “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight,” “One Margarita” and “Down to One.”

Born Here is Luke’s ninth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and reached #5 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

American Idol fans can continue to see the country superstar at the judges’ table on the fourth season that airs through May 23 on ABC.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.