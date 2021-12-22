Luke Bryan shakes up a port-a-potty and more in “razzle dazzle”-filled Pranksmas compilation

ABC

Luke Bryan’s household is at it again, with their annual tradition of the 12 Days of Pranksmas ramping up like never before.

The holiday tradition finds Luke, his wife Caroline, his mom LeClaire and the rest of the family taking turns pulling pranks on each other during the holiday season. No one — not even the kids — is safe during Pranksmas, as evidenced by a hilarious new compilation video the singer’s wife shared on Wednesday.

“Hope these add a little razzle dazzle to your day!” wrote Caroline, alongside a montage of some of the most epic pranks that have been pulled so far. The country superstar himself shakes a port-a-potty (while it’s in use!), and wishes his wife a gloating “Happy Pranksmas!” after he pulls a prank on her during a ski trip.

This year, Pranksmas is getting an extra boost, as Caroline launched a contest in partnership for her Best Bad Influence clothing line. Fans are invited to submit their best pranks, and the Bryan family will choose the 10 best. Winners will receive a $200 Visa gift card.

The deadline to submit a prank is this Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT. Five winners will be announced on December 23, and five more on December 24.

