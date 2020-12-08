Luke Bryan shares throwback photo on he and wife Caroline's anniversary: "What a ride it has been"

ABC/Image Group LA

Luke Bryan is honoring his 14th wedding anniversary to wife Caroline with a sweet throwback photo.

The country megastar shared a photo on Instagram Tuesday of the young couple that appears to have been taken on their wedding day, with Luke in a tux with a white rose pinned to his lapel, the two beaming at the camera.

“Happy 14th anniversary my love. What a ride it has been. I love you so much. We be looking young in this one. I love you @linabryan3,” Luke penned alongside the snap.

Meanwhile, Caroline celebrated the day by showing off her trademark sense of humor, sharing a gallery of funny photos of the couple from red carpet events and galas, to a photo of them flashing chocolate-covered smiles at the camera.

“Marriage….being with the one person you get to annoy for the rest of your life. Luke, you are one brave man! Happy 14th anniversary love bug!” Caroline quips in the caption.

The couple met as students at Georgia Southern in the late 90s and tied the knot in 2006. They share two sons, Bo and Tate, and adopted Luke’s nephew Til and nieces Jordan and Kris after his sister, Kelly, and her husband Ben passed away.

Luke revealed in a tweet that his current single, “Down to One,” is his wife’s favorite song off his latest album, Born Here Live Here Die Here.

By Cillea Houghton

