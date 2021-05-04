Luke Bryan shuts down rumor that he’s the father of Maren Morris’ son

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Luke Bryan is NOT the father — of Maren Morris‘ baby.

The country superstar stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week to dispel rumors that he fathered Maren’s one-year-old son, Hayes Andrew.

Luke learned of the rumor when he got a call from his mother one morning, informing him that she read it in an online gossip magazine.

“‘Oh my gosh, I do not need this today,'” Luke laughed as he recalled to Ellen his reaction to the outlandish rumor.

Luke immediate sent the fake report to Hayes’ actual father — Maren’s husband, Ryan Hurd, who in fact co-wrote Luke’s current single, “Waves.”

“I shared it from my mother straight to Ryan and I said ‘buddy, I think we need to talk,'” Luke joked, asserting, “I am not the father. We can call Maury Povich in or however y’all want to go about it.”

“Thanks for clearing this one up,” Maren wrote on Twitter with a crying laughing emoji after the Ellen interview aired.

Fans can continue catch Luke on the judges panel on American Idol, airing Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

